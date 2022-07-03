Darren Gough of England the former England cricketer prepares to play his tee shot on the fifth hole during the first round of The Alfred Dunhill Links Championship at The Old Course on September 28, 2021 in St Andrews, Scotland. (Photo by David Cannon/Getty Images)
Tony Bellew and Robbie Fowler are among the big names heading to Formby Golf Club next month for the Staysure PGA Seniors Championship.
Taking place in Formby from Wednesday 24 August to Sunday 29 August, the Legends Tour gives amateur golfers the opportunity to rub shoulders with sporting icons.
Retired English cricketer Darren Gough and Steve Harmison will be in attendance alongside former rugby stalwarts Will Greenwood and Gavin Hastings, and seven-time snooker world champion Stephen Hendry.
Also participating will be former WBC cruiserweight champion Tony Bellew, National Hunt jockeys Sir AP McCoy and Ruby Walsh, and broadcaster Dan Walker.
Liverpool Football Club icons Sir Kenny Dalglish, Robbie Fowler and Alan Hansen have also been confirmed for the Celebrity Series, along with Formby member John Parrott.
Paul McGinley, who captained the European Ryder Cup team to a famous win at Gleneagles in 2014, will continue his 2022 Legends Tour season and will be joined by 2005 US Open winner Michael Campbell.
Keith Mitchell, chief marketing officer for the Legends Tour, said: “We are delighted to announce such a star-studded list of names for our much-anticipated Celebrity Series at Formby.
“The Celebrity Series is a key feature of the Legends Tour, which gives amateurs the opportunity to play alongside some of the biggest names from the world of entertainment.
“We feel this roster of players will help continue the Legends Tour’s successful path to being one of the greatest experiences for amateur golfers to enjoy – and adds to the entertainment value on offer from some of the world’s best senior golfers played on one of England’s most famous stretches of linksland.”
If you want to live the life of a golf ‘Legend’ in front of crowds and TV cameras, then the Legends Tour still has limited places available in the Alliance Series and Celebrity Series.
