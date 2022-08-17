Liverpool Cricket Competition round up: Rainford stay in title race

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Picture: NEIL CROSS

Only five more matches remain in the Liverpool Cricket Competition this season and on paper the first division title race looks set to go down to the wire with four teams, including Rainford, still vying for promotion.

The third placed local club did their chances of progressing to the premier division no harm by picking up 25 points in Saturday’s 108 run home victory over Northop Hall.

Openers Bailey (36) and Login (104) gave Rainford a dream start and then Farrar (42) weighed-in with 42, enabling the hosts to reach 237-8 declared.

In reply, the Welshmen never challenged their target and were dismissed for 129 with the wickets being shared by Dotters (5-40) and Davies (5-54).

Lytham remain top of the table on 304 points followed by Colwyn Bay (287), Rainford (285) and Liverpool (254).

It’s a similar story in the second division where Maghull lead the way on 295 points chased by St Helens Town (282), Old Xaverians (276), Southport Trinity ( 260) and Sutton (236).

Town did their hopes no harm whatsoever by claiming 25 points in a comprehensive seven wicket home win at the expense of Parkfield Liscard.

The visitors, batting first, scored 107 all out (Fenney 4-22, Rajendran 4-37, Bielby 2-25) and then a fine knock of 48 from Donnelly steered Town past the winning post at 111-3.

In the premier division, Wallasey seem to have the title well in their grasp. They have 325 points after 17 fixtures and no fewer than 68 ahead of Ormskirk.

Local clubs, Rainhill and Newton-le-Willows, are way off the pace but Rainhill salvaged a draw from their encounter against Leigh at Beech Walk where they hit 204-8 in response to the hosts score of 280-3 declared.