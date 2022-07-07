Picture: NEIL CROSS

Rainhill’s unbeaten run in the premier division of the Liverpool Cricket Competition came to an end against Orrell Red Triangle at Winstanley Road, Billinge.

The Victoria Terrace side had won three and drawn three of their previous six matches before Saturday’s defeat which denied them the opportunity of improving on eighth spot in the table.

Hosts Orrell, who batted first, posted a challenging total of 208-7 declared, in which Everett smashed 93, Waddington (53) and Baybutt (32).

The Rainhill bowlers were made to toil on a firm surface - Lowrie claiming 3-36, D. Kelly 2-53 and Lemur 2-66 - but the target was still within their reach when leading run maker McGladdery was at the crease.

However, the opening batsman eventually fell after an enterprising knock of 55 and despite further contributions from Lemur (48 n.o.) and Higham (32), the visitors were dismissed for 195.

In the same division, Newton-le-Willows chalked up a three wicket success against Southport and Birkdale at Crow Lane East and currently lie fifth in the table - 56 points behind leaders Wallasey.

The Seasiders batted first and were ousted for 142 (Morley 6-45, D. Chambers 1-14, Donohue 1-18, Sartaj 1-39).

In reply, the hosts rattled-up a match-winning score of 143-7 (Mahmood 31, Hughes 30, Haider 27).

Rainford suffered an early body blow to their first division title hopes when they were thrashed by table-toppers Liverpool at Aigburth Road.

Batting first, the home team hammered 221-9 declared (Dotters 5-89, Farrar 3-23) and then dismissed the Church Road outfit for a paltry 89.

There was only one local fixture in division two - St Helens Town cruising to a four wicket victory at Prestatyn.

The Welshmen, who batted first, were dismissed for 50 and in response Town scored 51-6.

Second X1 results involving local clubs - premier division: Newton-le-Willows 85 all out Ormskirk 91-6.