More than one in four parents who attend their child’s sports club or activity have seen or experienced inappropriate behaviour.

Liverpool and Everton put their football rivalry aside in joint support of the NSPCC’s Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week campaign, launched on October 2, which this year called on parents to show positive support for their children in their activities.

Fellow Merseyside club Tranmere Rovers also backed the campaign and shared the message with fans in their matchday programme. Liverpool FA also supported the cause.

More than one in four parents (28%) who attend their child’s sports club or activity said they have seen or experienced inappropriate behaviour, a new NSPCC survey has revealed.

This includes shouting insults, intimidating or threatening behaviour or fights between parents, guardians, carers or children.

The YouGov poll, commissioned by the NSPCC’s Child Protection in Sport Unit (CPSU) to mark the launch of the charity’s Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week, also found that 68% of these parents said they or their children or both had felt uncomfortable because of it, and almost one in five parents said no action had been taken to stop it.

This year’s campaign is calling on parents to:

Recognise that negative behaviour, including at sporting events, can have an impact on their child and their enjoyment of their chosen sport or club.

Understand their crucial safeguarding role in their child’s sport.

Get involved in their child’s sporting club or activity and show positive support. Sport is safest when everyone plays their role in keeping children safe, including parents.

Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week is being supported by sports clubs and sportspeople across the country at all levels, including Liverpool FC and Premier League footballer Joe Gomez, Everton FC, Liverpool County FA, Manchester City, Leeds United, Sunderland AFC, Birmingham City, Tranmere Rovers, Volleyball England, as well as football icon Alan Shearer and the youngest ever British Olympian, skateboarder Sky Brown.

Sky said: “I’m so proud to be a supporter of Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week. All parents should feel they are equipped with the information that they need so that their kids can be with a safe sports club where their kids are having fun.

“Having my family with me is really important to me on my journey. My dad and my brother are always by my side and my mom always makes me feel at home when we are on the road and cooks the best food! I am thankful that they often travel with me for competition and training.

“Outside of skating and surfing, my friends are so important to me, but I also have school. Family is important to me both in skating and surfing, and outside of it.”

The NSPCC recognises that children enjoy sport and activities the most when parents are engaged in what they do, whether it is postgame support and cheerleading or showing an interest in the rules of the game.

Premier League and England football icon Alan Shearer said: “I’m supporting Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week because I think it’s really important that we support children in sport.

“I’m aware of the rises and falls of sport and it can be an emotional experience for young people. It is vital that adults are around young people every step of the way because they can make a huge difference. We need to keep supporting them in a positive way.”

LFC Foundation CEO Matt Parish said: “We are proud to be supporting Keep Your Child Safe in Sport Week. It is vital that children are able to enjoy sport in a safe and positive environment and we know how much of a pivotal role sport can play in young people’s lives.

“It is important that all adult role models in a child’s life play their part in ensuring children have the safest and most enjoyable experiences they can in sport and it’s fantastic that this campaign is highlighting how important that is for all young people.”

Everton head of safeguarding Paul Cuthbert said: “Everton and Everton in the Community are happy to be supporting Keeping Your Child Safe in Sport Week.

“Sport plays such an important role in the lives of children and, as parents, carers and responsible adults, we all play a part in making it a safe and positive experience.

“As an organisation, we have safeguarding policies and procedures in place to ensure that the welfare of children is at the forefront of everything that we do. However, effective safeguarding often comes down to the choices, decisions and measures we put into place as individuals to keep children safe and to create environments in which they can have fun and thrive.”

Sir Peter Wanless, CEO of the NSPCC said:“Being your child’s biggest supporter can help instil in them a lifelong love of sport, and help them build friendships and confidence. It can also help you learn about what makes their sports club safe and how to spot the signs that something might be wrong.