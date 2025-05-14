Liverpool pipped for top spot

It may be another trophyless season for Arsenal, but the club is still top of the table when it comes to winding up the rest of the football world!

What started as a promising season for Mikel Arteta’s men ultimately ended in disappointment as Liverpool ran away with the Premier League title and their European dream was ended by PSG.

And it would appear there is very little sympathy for the Gunners’ plight as a nationwide survey of 500 football fans has revealed that Arsenal have the most annoying and delusional fans, while Arteta is number one for the manager most supporters love to hate.

Liverpool’s fanbase was voted as second most annoying, with Manchester United in bronze position. The survey also shows United as the most disliked team in the league, with Arsenal dropping to second in that category while Manchester City claimed third spot.

While the Red Devils scored highly across the board, their Europa League final opponents Tottenham Hotspur – who have endured a similarly horrendous Premier League season – hit third spot for the most deluded fans behind United in second, with the Gunners, once again, the landslide winners.

At the other end of the scale, Nottingham Forest, West Ham, and Newcastle United were considered to be fairly inoffensive as all registered low scores on the list of disdain.