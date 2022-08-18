The first North West derby of the new Premier League season draws closer.

Liverpool prepare for the first North-West derby of the Premier League season this Monday, as they face a struggling Manchester United - but with problems of their own.

Liverpool still have a crisis with injuries in their midfield and record signing Darwin Nunez banned after receiving a red card against Crystal Palace at the start of the week.

But all eyes will be on Manchester United, after a stuttering start to their Premier League season, rumours of the club being subject to a new owner bid and Cristiano Ronaldo cautioned by the police .

Liverpoolworld are here once more to let you know when and where you can watch Liverpool vs. Manchester United.

How did Liverpool’s opponents fare in their last fixture?

It was the talk of last weekend’s Premier League fixtures; Erik ten Hag’s team losing to a well organised Brentford squad 4-0, with all four goals coming before half time.

It has left the Red Devils rooted to the bottom of the Premier League with no points and is the worst start to a Manchester United season in 48 years.

When are Liverpool playing this weekend?

Liverpool will host Manchester United at Anfield on Monday 22 August, with kick off commencing at 8:00pm.

How can I watch Liverpool vs Manchester United on TV?

Liverpool vs Manchester United will be screened live as part of Sky Sports Monday Night Football on Sky Sports Premier League with coverage starting from 7:00pm.

talkSPORT Radio will also be running live commentary during the game, which kicks off at 8:00pm.

