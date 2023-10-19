Liverpool's top five most important attacking players reveal shows glaring omission

Liverpool boast a brilliant attack with a strong frontline as well as many options, but who have been their most important players this season going forward?

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Liverpool have started the season in terrific form having lost once during their 11 games in all competitions so far.

With all the commotion during the summer window revolving around their midfield rebuild, no additions were needed in attack as Jurgen Klopp could rely on a strong contingent of experienced attacking stars.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from LiverpoolWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

We already knew the qualities from their full-back pairing of Andy Robertson and Trent Alexander-Arnold and the only doubt was over their new-look midfield and whether it could contribute to their attack more so than the previous era.

As it stands, two of their midfield additions have proven to be incredibly influential in the final third, alongside the more expected attacking names.

This information has come from Opta, which has shown us who the most influential attackers are in terms of the highest attacking sequence involvements in the Premier League this season. That is measured by chances created, shots, and the build-up to a shot.

The top five reads: Andy Robertson (26) Alexis Mac Allister (29) Luis Diaz (36) Mohamed Salah (46) and Dominik Szoboszlai (52) which shows how effective their new signings have been, as well as two of their key attackers.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Robertson may not be at the same levels that we've seen in recent years, but he is vital in Klopp's system and continues to be a great outlet on the left flank, as well as an all-round defender.

Mac Allister has certainly settled in quickly playing a similar role to the one he had at Brighton, which allows him to sit deep and be incredibly involved in their build-up. He has quickly become a key starter and a strong, consistent option for Klopp.

In terms of Diaz and Salah, the two wide attackers are typically heavily involved in Liverpool's best play and both are capable of creating or scoring on their own. Especially Salah, who already has six goals and four assists in 10 games so far this season.

Lastly, Liverpool's £60m summer signing has been brilliant since arriving from RB Leipzig and his figure is so high as he has featured in every game so far this season, starting in most of their 11 games to date.

Advertisement

Advertisement

His energy, work rate, and technical ability have been there for all to see and he is the perfect Klopp player as he combines heart with energy and ability and he is heavily involved playing as the most advanced midfielder.