Long-lasting social impact of Rugby League World Cup hailed a success

The Totally Wicked Stadium hosted three matches and St Helens was also the training base for Tonga and Italy.

England's Tom Halliwell, Australia's James Tedesco and Kezie Apps with the respective wheelchair, men's & women's Rugby League World Cup trophies. (Photo: Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com)

A new report published this week has praised the significant social impact delivered off the pitch by last year’s Rugby League World Cup (RLWC2021).

Pioneering a unique delivery model, UK Sport has hailed RLWC2021 as an exemplary social impact programme that will set the standard for future sporting events.

Advertisement

Advertisement

St Helens’ Totally Wicked Stadium hosted three matches and the town was also the training base for Tonga and Italy.

The report, commissioned by RLWC2021 and delivered by The Sports Consultancy and Substance, found that the World Cup and its social impact programmes had demonstrated meaningful influence for those who watched, engaged, attended and took part with 96 percent of the public believing that hosting RLWC benefited the North of England.

Led by £30 million of investment, the tournament achieved its ambition of making a positive difference in communities, in grassroots Rugby League clubs, and in the lives of people living across the country, especially in the most deprived areas of England.

Sports Minister Stuart Andrews said: “The UK has a strong track record of hosting the world’s greatest sporting contests and the Rugby League World Cup 2021 broke the mould in terms of creating a legacy before a pass had even been thrown. “I know from my own constituency in the north what Rugby League means to people and this report shows that the tournament’s £30 million social investment has truly delivered a lasting impact on communities across England.”

Advertisement

Advertisement