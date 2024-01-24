MMA fighter Luke Riley trains out of Liverpool's Next Generation gym, home of UFC stars Paddy Pimblet and Molly McCann, and holds an undefeated record of 8-0 as well as being undefeated in the amatuer scene. Six knockout wins and two decisions has him on the path towards a big future.

The 24 year old competes in the featherweight division for Cage Warriors, an MMA organisation famous for producing top level UFC talent, including Pimblett, interim heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall and McCann.

In 2023, Riley won Cage Warriors fighter of the year as well as fight of the year, following his war with Alexander Loof. He is currently ranked seventh amongst UK and Ireland and featherweights.

The Widnes-born fighter trains with surging lightweight Pimblett, who is undefeated since stepping up to UFC, with five wins. His most recent victory coming over Tony Ferguson, in Las Vegas, in December.

Riley has yet be linked with a move to the UFC and signed a new contract with Cage Warriors in April 2023. He will no doubt be hoping to win a title on this deal and considering his record, he can’t be far off.

He will no doubt be looking at Pimblett's route to the UFC. 'The Baddy' famously turned down the UFC in the past because he wanted to become a two-weight world champion before he made the leap to the UFC.

Although Riley is yet fight for a title, he appears close. He is known for stand up fighting, with his power and accuracy admired. Describing his fighting style, Riley told the Cage Warriors YouTube channel: “I’m always looking for the finish, coming in for the kill, its always going to be entertainment."

Many people have compared him to his Scouse colleague Pimblett, when asked about this he said: “We’re just lads, that’s how we act, we’re obviously quite boss mates.”