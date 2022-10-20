New Saints boss Paul Wellens has moved quickly to tie down key player Agnatius Paasi to a new contract.

St Helens’ Tongan prop forward Agnatius Paasi has extended his contract with the Super League champions to the end of the 2025 season.

The 30-year-old former New Zealand Warrior was already contracted for next year but his new deal will keep him at the Totally Wicked Stadium for a further two years.

New Saints head coach Paul Wellens said: “For Iggy to decide that he wants to stay here at the club for even longer just shows how well he’s fitted in here and settled down.

St Helens' Agnatius Paasi (centre) is tackled by Castleford Tigers' Jesse Sene-Lefao (back left) and George Griffin (right)

“He’s a massive player for us, he’s one of the most destructive ball carriers in the competition, he has a great offload game and brings a physicality to the team with how he goes about his defensive work.

“It will be great to see him continue to help us push for more trophies.”