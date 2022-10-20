One of ‘the most destructive ball carriers’ in Super League signs St Helens deal
New Saints boss Paul Wellens has moved quickly to tie down key player Agnatius Paasi to a new contract.
St Helens’ Tongan prop forward Agnatius Paasi has extended his contract with the Super League champions to the end of the 2025 season.
The 30-year-old former New Zealand Warrior was already contracted for next year but his new deal will keep him at the Totally Wicked Stadium for a further two years.
New Saints head coach Paul Wellens said: “For Iggy to decide that he wants to stay here at the club for even longer just shows how well he’s fitted in here and settled down.
Most Popular
“He’s a massive player for us, he’s one of the most destructive ball carriers in the competition, he has a great offload game and brings a physicality to the team with how he goes about his defensive work.
“It will be great to see him continue to help us push for more trophies.”
Advertisement