Morgan Knowles has been given a one-match penalty notice for a ‘crusher tackle’ in England’s 27-26 World Cup semi-final defeat by Samoa.

If the Cumbrian-born forward accepts the ban, which was imposed on Sunday by the tournament’s match review panel, he will be able to serve it when St Helens play a pre-season friendly so he will be free to face Penrith in the World Club Challenge in February.

Samoa captain Junior Paulo has been cleared to play in Saturday’s World Cup final against Australia after the panel gave him a caution for the tip tackle on England prop Tom Burgess that earned him an early spell in the sin bin.