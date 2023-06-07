Register
Morgan Knowles returns as St Helens name squad for Wigan Warriors derby

The loose forward has served two suspensions this season and will need to keep a cool head.

By John Yates
Published 7th Jun 2023, 14:14 BST
Morgan Knowles. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.Morgan Knowles. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.
Morgan Knowles. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Morgan Knowles will emerge from the tunnel at a jam-packed Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday ahead of a derby date against Wigan Warriors with a few choice words still ringing in his ears from head coach Paul Wellens.

The England international loose forward has only featured in eight fixtures this season due to two suspension, totalling seven matches, leaving him kicking his heels in sheer frustration on the sidelines.

Wellens has already made it clear to the 26-year-old Cumbrian - and the rest of the squad - that one of the major reasons behind their slower than usual start to the campaign was on-field indiscipline and it needed to be wiped out sooner rather than later.

That in itself will not be easy against deadly rivals Wigan in what is always a blood-and-thunder derby showdown when neither side tends to take any prisoners.

I expect Knowles to make the starting 17 and his presence could turn the tide Saints’ way -  if all the players keep a cool head.

  • Saints squad: Jack Welsby, Tommy Makinson, Will Hopoate,  Mark Percival, Jon Bennison, Jonny Lomax,  Lewis Dodd, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Matty Lees, Sione Mata’utia, Joe Batchelor, Morgan Knowles, Joey Lussick, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Curtis Sironen, Agnatius Paasi, James Bell, Konrad Hurrell, Tee Ritson,  George Delaney.
  • Wigan squad: Jai Field, Bevan French, Toby King, Jake Wardle, Liam Marshall, Cade Cust, Harry Smith, Brad Singleton, Sam Powell, Liam Byrne, Liam Farrell, Morgan Smithies, Kaide  Ellis, Joe Shorrocks, Patrick Mago, Iain Thornley, Brad O’Neill, Abbas Miski, Harvie Hill, Junior Nsemba, Ryan Hampshire.
