The loose forward has served two suspensions this season and will need to keep a cool head.

Morgan Knowles. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

Morgan Knowles will emerge from the tunnel at a jam-packed Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday ahead of a derby date against Wigan Warriors with a few choice words still ringing in his ears from head coach Paul Wellens.

The England international loose forward has only featured in eight fixtures this season due to two suspension, totalling seven matches, leaving him kicking his heels in sheer frustration on the sidelines.

Wellens has already made it clear to the 26-year-old Cumbrian - and the rest of the squad - that one of the major reasons behind their slower than usual start to the campaign was on-field indiscipline and it needed to be wiped out sooner rather than later.

That in itself will not be easy against deadly rivals Wigan in what is always a blood-and-thunder derby showdown when neither side tends to take any prisoners.

I expect Knowles to make the starting 17 and his presence could turn the tide Saints’ way - if all the players keep a cool head.