Kristian Woolf

Head coach Kristian Woolf has had to dig deep into his resources ahead of Friday’s trip to the Castleford Tigers due to a mixture of suspensions, injuries and fatigue.

Nine new faces are included in his 21-man squad and off the top of my head I can’t remember the last time this happened.

Potential debutants include, back-rower Lewis Baxter, who along with winger Jumah Sambou are academy graduates, and both are included in the squad alongside new signing Danny Hill – a utility back from Widnes. All three have been part of England’s National Academy Performance Squads.

Fellow Academy graduates Taylor Pemberton who was handed first team squad number 31 is included alongside Reserve team player Daniel Moss, who can play at full back or half back. Both have represented England Youth sides.

Reserves centre Rio Osaywanbo Corkill, plus Academy prop George Delaney, back rower McKenzie Buckley and half back Ellis Archer are others who have all also progressed through the prestigious Saints’ Academy and could make their first team debuts on Friday.

Shay Martyn made his debut against Salford last season and is named alongside the more experienced likes of Jack Welsby, Joey Lussick, LMS, Kyle Amor, Jake Wingfield, James Bell, Josh Simm, Ben Davies, Dan Norman, Sam Royle and Jon Bennison who have all retained their place in the squad following Friday’s win over Huddersfield.

Curtis Sironen again misses out after picking up a two game ban following a late hit on the passer against the Giants, while Konrad Hurrell is sidelined after picking up a two match suspension against Wigan.

Lewis Dodd is also sadly ruled out for the season due to an Achilles injury, although Will Hopoate is on the road to recovery from an injury which has kept him out of recent weeks. Regan Grace and Sione Mata’utia are still missing through injury and Morgan Knowles is still out due to the concussion protocols.