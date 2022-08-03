Regan grace has been ruled out for the rest of the season before he leaves for Racing 92.

St Helens’ Regan Grace. Picture: Lewis Storey/Getty Images

SAINTS have suffered a massive injury blow with the news that flying winger Regan Grace is out for the remainder of the season due to rupturing his Achilles.

The 25-year-old sustained the injury in the final minute of Sunday’s defeat to Salford and must undergo surgery before a move to French side Racing 92 at the end of the campaign.

What’s been said

“Regan has unfortunately ruptured his Achilles and it is a devastating blow for him and for us as a team and a club as well,” boss Kristian Woolf told the club’s website.

“Regan has come through our academy and has been a big part of our club and team for a long time. He is a really valued player and person who has been a big part of our success over the last couple of years.

“He has had a really tough year, injury-wise, through no fault of his own, going from a bicep injury to a hamstring injury, into now a season-ending Achilles injury.

“The fact that he’s not going to be here next year adds to the feeling and it is sad that this is the way that his Saints career at the moment has finished.