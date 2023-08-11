HEAD coach Paul Wellens must feel like he has been walked under a ladder in recent weeks which is threatening to impact on Saints' chances of securing an unprecedented fifth Grand Final success on the trot.

Tonga international Will Hopoate is the latest on a long list of players who seem to have spent more time on the treatment table than the field of play this season.

Advertisement

Advertisement

It is expected that hamstring and knee problems will keep him out of the reckoning for the remainder of the regular season, if not longer.

Wellens lamented: ''Will will be absent for four to six weeks but what people may not know is that he has been playing with a knee injury which needed clearing out.

"It has been frustrating for the player but he is keen to return to full fitness and complete the season, allowing us to get his knee and hamstring problems sorted. "

Fellow Aussie Curtis Sorenson is also sidelined by injury and James Bell misses out due a ban, but some familiar faces are back in the 21-man squad to entertain Huddersfield Giants on Sunday (kick-off 5pm), including Jon Bennison, Joe Bachelor, and Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Saints currently lie fourth in the Betfred Super League table but in certain circumstances victory over the Tykes could play a crucial part in improving their title bid.

Squad: 1. Jack Welsby, 2. Tommy Makinson, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Jon Bennison, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Lewis Dodd, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Sione Mata’utia, 12. Joe Batchelor, 13. Morgan Knowles, 15. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 20. Dan Norman, 21. Ben Davies, 22. Sam Royle, 24. Lewis Baxter, 25. Tee Ritson, 28. Matthew Foster, 30. George Delaney, 34. Wesley Bruines, 35. Moses Mbye.

Last 10 meetings:

Huddersfield 6, St Helens 48 (SLR14, 4/6/23) (at St James' Park, Newcastle)

Huddersfield 12, St Helens 14 (SLR6, 23/3/23)

St Helens 25, Huddersfield 0 (SLR19, 15/7/22)

Huddersfield 12, St Helens 24 (SLR9, 18/4/22)

St Helens 23, Huddersfield 18 (CCQF, 7/5/21)(at Emerald Headingley, Leeds)

Huddersfield 10, St Helens 18 (SLR4, 22/4/21)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Huddersfield 6, St Helens 54 (SLR11, 4/9/20) (at Emerald Headingley, Leeds)

St Helens 10, Huddersfield 12 (SLR6, 6/3/20)

St Helens 48, Huddersfield 6 (SLR28, 6/9/19)