St Helens triple squad boost vs Leigh Leopards as full squad confirmed

St Helens take on Leigh Leopards in the Challenge Cup semi-finals.

By John Yates
Published 21st Jul 2023, 15:57 BST
Joe Batchelor will feature for St Helens against Leigh Leopards. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images for RLWCJoe Batchelor will feature for St Helens against Leigh Leopards. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images for RLWC
Joe Batchelor will feature for St Helens against Leigh Leopards. Picture: Alex Livesey/Getty Images for RLWC

SAINTS welcome back three of their senior players for Saturday’s Betfred Challenge Cup semi-final tie against Leigh Leopards at Warrington (kick-off 2.30pm).

Second rower Joe Batchelor and wingers Tommy Makinson and Tea Ritson are all included in coach Paul Wellens’ 21-man depleted squadas the 2021 winners seek to book their place at Wembley next month.

Squad: 1. Jack Welsby ,2. Tommy Makinson, 3. Will Hopoate, 5. Jon Bennison, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Lewis Dodd, 8. Alex Walmsley, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Sione Mata’utia, 12. Joe Batchelor, 13. Morgan Knowles, 14. Joey Lussick, 15. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 17. Agnatius Paasi, 19. James Bell, 20. Dan Norman, 21. Ben Davies, 22. Sam Royle, 23. Konrad Hurrell, 25. Tee Ritson, 30. George Delaney.

LAST 10 MEETINGS

Leigh 20, St Helens 12 (SLR4, 10/3/23)

St Helens 42, Leigh 12 (SLR21, 26/8/21)

Leigh 12, St Helens 22 (SLR5, 30/4/21)

St Helens 28, Leigh 6 (SLR12, 28/4/17)

Leigh 24, St Helens 16 (SLR2, 24/2/17)

Leigh 4, St Helens 78 (SLR26, 4/9/05)

(at Hilton Park)

Leigh 20, St Helens 27 (SLR22, 22/7/05)

(at Hilton Park)

St Helens 60, Leigh 16 (SLR9, 8/4/05)

(at Knowsley Road)

Leigh 21, St Helens 4 (SBC, 23/1/94)

(at Hilton Park)

St Helens 34, Leigh 16 (SBC, 19/9/93)

(at Knowsley Road)

Previous Challenge Cup meetings:

1988 (round 1) Leigh 12 St Helens 22

1987 (semi-final) Leigh 8 St Helens 14

(at Central Park, Wigan)

1984 (round 1) St Helens 16 Leigh 10

1974 (quarter final) Leigh 11 St Helens 5

1953 (quarter final) Leigh 3 St Helens 12

