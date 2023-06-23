The defending champions went into the Battle of the Roses unbeaten in five games.

Hull FC’s Chris Satae celebrates with Jamie Shaul after scoring a try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

St Helens boss Paul Wellens didn’t mince his words when delivering a brutal post-match assessment of his side’s stunning 34-6 drubbing at Hull FC on Thursday night.

The head coach declared: "It was a tough defeat to take but we were far below our normal standard, coughed up too much ball and were beaten by a better side on the night.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"First of alI, I am disappointed for our fans who made the effort to cross the Pennines and support us. We got every facet of the game wrong and were outsmarted by the opposition and as a collective we need to learn lessons, as well as taking defeat on the chin.

"I feel we were never in control of the game and at times looked frantic and disorganised."

Wellens also left veteran skipper James Roby on the bench but when he emerged from the dug-out he gave Saints a little more stability without ever looking likely to help overturn the hosts 20-0 half-time lead, ironically masterminded by powerhouse forward Andre Savelio who spent the early part of his career wearing the Red-Vee jersey.

The defending champions were a pale shadow of the team which went into the Battle of the Roses unbeaten in five previous league and cup games, producing some uncharacteristic defensive blunders and failing to create one genuine first-half try-scoring chance.

Advertisement

Advertisement