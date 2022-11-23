UFC fighter Paddy Pimblett had a full on social media blowout with AEW World Champion Michael Jacob Friedman on Tuesday.

Future plans for Merseyside fighter Paddy ‘The Baddy’ Pimblett post-UFC 282 may have just been decided. This is after the Huyton-born star engaged in a social media feud with AEW pro-wrestler Michael Jacob Friedman (MJF) on Tuesday (November 22).

Fresh off the back of winning the AEW World Championship at pay-per-view Full Gear on the weekend, MJF decided to lock horns with the unbeaten cage fighter. The confrontation took place across social media platforms Twitter and Instagram, when the 26-year-old Merseysider challenged the wrestler to a MMA fight.

After the pair had a disagreement, Paddy Pimblett posted: “If you wanna have a real fight, let’s sort it with the UFC, if not pipe down! Tell your boss Tony Khan to sign me up when yous come to Fulham’s ground, I be ready son!”

Responding to the challenge, MJF said: “Hey bud, @aew has a show coming up in your neck of the woods. If you’re man enough I’ll gladly show you how real I am” before tagging UFC and AEW bosses Dana White and Tony Khan respectively.

Professional wrestling promotion All Elite Wrestling (AEW) recently announced that it would be hosting its first-ever UK show since the company formed back in 2019. It is reportedly set to take place sometime in 2023 and is expected to be held at Fulham’s home ground Craven Cottage, the Premier League football club of which AEW President Tony Khan is the Vice Chairman.

The back-and-forth between MJF and Pimblett continued. The Baddy replied: “I’ve just said that u spaceman, don’t act as if ur calling for it I’ve just told u straight when yous come Fulham’s ground (craven cottage) get ur boss Tony Khan to message my boss Dana White and see what we can sort because I know full well you won’t pass a USADA drug test to fight in the UFC.”

The New York native fired back one last time, writing: “Unlike you I’m 100% natural and I’m also 100% original. Unlike you. You’re dollar store Conor McGregor talking, Will from Strangers Things looking ass wouldn’t last two seconds in my world #Betterthanyou See you in London."