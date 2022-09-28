‘Particularly special’ - Nine-dart Dave Chisnall wins title at Belgian Open

The St Helens darts player claimed his first title in three years.

St Helens darts players Dave Chisnall.

St Helens born and bred Dave Chisnall claimed his first PDC and European Tour title for three years when defeating Andrew Gilding of Ipswich 8-6 in the final of the Belgium Open at Weize and collecting a first prize of £25,000.

The 42-year-old, who only celebrated his birthday earlier this month, started the final day with a 6-4 win over Nathan Aspinall, before comfortably defeating Jose De Sousa 6-2 in the quarter-finals.

The semi-finals saw Chisnall strike perfection in the opening leg against Dutchman Danny Noppert, hitting the first nine darter on the European Tour for three years and going on to reach the final following a 7-4 victory.

Gilding reached his maiden Euro tour final by seeing off Niels Zonneveld (6-3), and Martin Schindler (6-2), before overcoming championship favourite Jonny Clayton 7-5 with a 97.87 average.

Chizzy said: “Every tournament you win is special but this one, in particular, is very special as far as I’m concerned.