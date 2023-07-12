Joey Lussick has been named in the Australian media as a target.

Joey Lussick of St Helens in action against Catalans Dragons earlier this season. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

St Helens’ Joey Lussick has been linked with a return to his former NRL club Parramatta Eels - and they want him immediate to ease an injury crisis, according to the Sydney Herald.

But head coach Wellens insisted Lussick remains a Saints player and added that issues of this kind would be dealt with by the chief executive Mike Rush.

Wellens went on: "The club is obviously aware of those reports as well and to be honest sometimes I’m quite flattered when our players do get linked with NRL clubs because it shows that we are doing something right.

“As I sit here now, Joey Lussick is a Saints player and he is contracted until the end of 2024.”