Paul Wellens gives latest update on St Helens star linked with NRL switch to Parramatta Eels

Joey Lussick has been named in the Australian media as a target.

By John Yates
Published 12th Jul 2023, 16:26 BST
Joey Lussick of St Helens in action against Catalans Dragons earlier this season. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images Joey Lussick of St Helens in action against Catalans Dragons earlier this season. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images
Joey Lussick of St Helens in action against Catalans Dragons earlier this season. Photo: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

St Helens’ Joey Lussick has been linked with a return to his former NRL club Parramatta Eels - and they want him immediate to ease an injury crisis, according to the Sydney Herald.

But head coach Wellens insisted Lussick remains a Saints player and added that issues of this kind would be dealt with by the chief executive Mike Rush.

Wellens went on: "The club is obviously aware of those reports as well and to be honest sometimes I’m quite flattered when our players do get linked with NRL clubs because it shows that we are doing something right.

“As I sit here now, Joey Lussick is a Saints player and he is contracted until the end of 2024.”

The hooker was signed as the ideal person to step into the shoes of fellow hooker and skipper James Roby who will hang up his boots at the end of the season.

