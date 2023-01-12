There were concerns that some of the club’s NRL stars wouldn’t feature in the match.

Paul Wellens made 495 appearances and won a plethora of major and individual honours as a player for St Helens. Image: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Eight Penrith Panthers players have returned early to the club’s pre-season camp in order to feature in the World Club Challenge against St Helens.

All eight players were involved in November’s Rugby League World Cup final and will now be fighting hard to feature in next month’s clash.

Penrith were preparing to field an under-strength side against St Helens but this boost will give new head coach Paul Wellens, who pleaded earlier this week for the Panthers to field their strongest side, exactly what he wanted.

Saints are now set to go head-to head against the bulk force of what has been considered by many in Australia as one of the greatest NRL Premiership winning teams ever.

St Helens head coach Paul Wellens - a World Club Challenge winner himself - said: "We want stars like Nathan Cleary and Jerome Luai in the Panthers’ line-up to give the game the respect and status it deserves, with the best players who’ve helped these two teams win titles taking to the field and fighting it out against each other.

"I don’t know those players personally but given the success they’ve had they strike me as competitive by nature and they’ll be desperate to take to the field."

Wellens claims that the match is a huge moment for the Saints to underline their dominance of club rugby in the northern hemisphere in recent years, before insisting they will play with the same style that has won them four consecutive Super League titles.