Powerhouse centre leaves St Helens for deadly rivals Leeds Rhinos

Powerhouse centre Amy Hardcastle has left Saints for deadly rivals Leeds Rhinos on the eve of the new Women’s Super League campaign.

The 33-year-old Halifax-born star, who won four trophies with St Helens, which included a historic treble winning season back in 2021, posted an impressive 50 tries in 28 games, including 27 in 2022.

She also found the try line eight times in five games for England last year, including five tries at the Rugby League World Cup. Hardcastle also scored a memorable try against her new club in the 2021 Grand Final as Saints lifted the crown.

Hardcastle said: “Firstly, I would like to thank all of the St Helens fans out there. Your support to myself while being at the club has been unbelievable. Thank you for welcoming me and making me feel at home in your town.

“Your support to the girls is amazing and I know you will continue to support them and help to see the women’s game evolve. The town is very lucky to have you all.”

“ow to my team. I have loved every minute with you all at Saints, have made some friends for life, have became a better player and made history with you all.

“ It has been some of the best times in my career which I will cherish forever. I wish you all the very best in the 2023 season, keep on raising the profile over there!

“I would also like to thank all the staff for supporting week in week out. You have made the journey so much easier and I am very grateful for all of your support. Thank you to the club for supporting me across two seasons at Saints. It has been an absolute privilege, thank you!”

One of the key reasons why she has crossed the Pennines is to be near her family and the benefits the move will make.

Saints’ Women’s Head of Rugby Craig Richards said: “Amy has been a fantastic ambassador and a gem of a player for the club. While it is disappointing that she moves on, we wish her the best of luck in the future.

“It now gives us an opportunity to bring one or two young players through and we will also be looking to recruit like we always have done.

“It also gives a great chance for players in the club’s U19 squad who have been working really hard to push on and get into the first team now. While it is sad to see Amy leave, it gives a great chance for young players in our academy!”

Saints Women’s Head Coach Matty Smith commented: “Obviously, Amy has been a great player for the club in the past few seasons before I arrived. The recent Rugby League World Cup meant I was able to attend some of the games and you could see Amy’s quality and I had been looking forward to working with her in 2023.

“Although that now won’t happen, I want to wish Amy all the best at Leeds in 2023 and thank her for her efforts whilst at our club. Now it gives others from within the club a great opportunity to fight for that starting shirt next season.”

