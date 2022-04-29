Michael ‘Bully Boy’ Smith of England walks out before he competes against Michael ‘Mighty Mike’ van Gerwen of Netherlands. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Michael Smith will be hoping that round 13 of the £1m Cazoo Premier League of Darts on Thursday proves lucky for the 31-year-old St Helens ace of the oche.

Smith is still seeking his first weekly win in the competition, which started on February 3 and reaches a conclusion in June, and at this moment in time has plenty of ground to make up on his rivals.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bully Boy is the only player in the eight-man tournament not to finish top of the pile on any given week so far, but his overall performances have been much better than suggested by the league table.

It looked as if he was on the brink of starting the road to recovery when he stormed to a 6-2 quarter final victory over Scotland’s Gary Anderson at the 3Arena, Dublin, last night, averaging 102.14, but he lost his semi-final tie to Welshman Jonny Clayton despite averaging 104.73.

Lying seventh in the league ladder, his chances of reaching the play-offs look remote but the quality of the players on view is so high that it is almost impossible to predict each weekly outcome - and it could all change virtually overnight.

Next port of call for the players is Sheffield where Smith faces former world champion Gerwyn Price.