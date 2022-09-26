Alex Iwobi could become just the fifth Nigerian international player to win the converted prize.

Everton star Alex Iwobi has been nominated for September’s Premier League Player of the Month award.

Nigerian international Alex Iwobi has been at the heart of the Frank Lampard side who, after a worrying start to the season, has now gone six games unbeaten in all competitions.

Iwobi provided the all-important assist as Neal Maupay’s sensational strike delivered the Toffees their first win of the Premier League season.

The player will hope to continue to thrive as he’s impressed performing in the deeper midfield role alongside new signing Amadou Onana.

Here’s everything you need to know about Alex Iwobi’s September and how to vote him as your Premier League player of the month.

Everton’s Alex Iwobi’s September in stats

In September, Alex Iwobi played 180 minutes and bagged himself an assist in Everton’s crucial 1-0 win over West Ham.

He completed 82% of his passes with two successful dribbles and three key passes.

How to vote Everton’s Alex Iwobi for Premier League September Player of the Month?

The nominees for September’s Premier League Player of the Month award are Phillip Billing; Kevin De Bruyne; Pierre-Emile HØjbjerg; Jacob Ramsey, and Marcus Rashford.