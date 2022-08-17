A late leveller earned Workington a 1-1 draw against Cables at the Joseph Russell Stadium on Tuesday night.

Prescot Cables, Valerie Park aka Joseph Russell Stadium

Northern Premier League club Prescot Cables are backing the introduction of strong measures across football to tackle anti-social and criminal behaviours within soccer grounds.

This includes entering the pitch without permission, carrying or using smoke bombs or pyros and throwing objects onto the pitch, as well as discriminatory behaviour and taking drugs.

All of these actions are illegal, dangerous and have no place in our game, say the club, who kicked off the new season at 1874 Northwich on Saturday where they were involved in a dull goalless draw.

Cables themselves have had one or two troubles in the recent past dueto anti-social behaviour and are urging others to report anyone carrying out these offences to the police. Prosecution by the police can result in a permanent criminal record, which could affect anyone’s employment and education, and in some cases, result in a prison sentence.

Anyone who enters the pitch without permission or uses smoke bombs or pyros will now receive an automatic club ban. This could also now apply to the parents or guardians of children involved in these activities.

The statement goes on: "These measures reflect the seriousness of the risks to fans, volunteers and staff – pyros can burn at 2000 degrees Celsius and can cause life-changing injuries, burns and potentially fatal asthma attacks.

"Entering the pitch endangers everyone because it’s impossible to tell the difference between a celebrating fan and a violent attacker.

"That is why the pitch must remain a safe space for players, and the terraces and stands for supporters which is why Cables have already reluctantly taken the unprecedented step of banning unaccompanied children which we hope is only a short term measure but will demonstrate our resolve in making the ground a safe and enjoyable place to watch football and a safe and memorable space for players, coaches and match officials.

"Club skipper and in and supporters’ favourite Liam Hollett has always had a strong bond with our supporters which he refers to as ‘our 12th twelfth man’ and he had an important message for the Cables faithful.

"I’m so lucky to be able to have a second chance at a career here, in front of the Fence End, but please remember that everyone is a volunteer here and deserves to be respected," said the captain.

"Remember that you represent the club as much as the players. We won’t let you down on the pitch, don’t let us and yourselves down off it. Let’s celebrate success the right way, and mourn our losses respectfully."

This season, Prescot Cables is supporting the FA, National League System Clubs and Leagues and the Football Supporters’ Association to make football a safer and more welcoming environment, by cracking down on dangerous behaviour that can put fans, players, staff and match officials at risk.

"We ask our supporters to come together to show that those who commit these illegal acts do not represent the majority of supporters, ‘’ said Hollett.’’

Laurence Jones, head of National League System at The FA said: “Anti-social fan behaviour has no place in football and we stand united across the NLS and the rest of the game to send a strong message that such incidents will not be tolerated.

“The FA and the NLS Leagues are taking an all-football approach to tackling these behaviours to ensure all participants, including our loyal volunteers and spectators, are free to watch matches in a family friendly, inclusive and safe environment for all.”

Cables will be in FA Cup action on Saturday when they are away to Skelmersdale United in a preliminary round tie and will be hoping to improve on the 1-1 draw they earned against Workington in the Northern Premier League west division at the Joseph Russell Stadium on Tuesday night.

The Pesky Bulls scored first in the opening 45 minute through John Murphy but only a subsequent penalty save from Mitchell Allen denied the visitors first-half parity.