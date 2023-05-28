St Helens have been urged to take on board the lessons learned following their 13-12 mind-blowing victory over Leeds Rhinos at Headingley on Friday night.

Head coach Paul Wellens said: "I’m pleased we got the win but I told the players we’ve got to learn some lessons because that result could easily have gone the other way,

“It’s always a lot easier when you can learn tough lessons with two points in the bag, but there are certain areas of our game that we need to improve on.

“The lads have already identified those improvements in the dressing room and I’m confident we will make them. The overriding emotion is just relief that we’ve got the win.”

Leeds led 12-4 at half-time despite a succession of significant injury blows, with Aidan Sezer, Harry Newman and Morgan Gannon all exiting with injuries and forcing frequent reshuffles to the Rhinos spine.

Sluggish Saints hauled level through Curtis Sironen’s try and a Tommy Makinson penalty, setting up the frantic grandstand finish.

Leeds head coach Rohan Smith said he had not yet inquired about the seriousness of the various injuries but conceded that he expected them to be ‘bad news.’

Saints' Lewis Dodd breaks Rhinos' hearts with a last-gasp golden-point drop goal. Picture by Allan McKenzie/SWpix.com.

"They will be significant injuries," said Smith. "You know when players get replaced in the manner that they did, you know they’re not returning to the game.

"We will review them over the weekend and we’ll find out the outcome but let’s not take away from the blokes that were out there and did what they did."

Smith praised his players’ fighting spirit but conceded that being part of such a classic encounter was scant solace for the agonising manner in which they missed out on the points.

"We’ve been involved in a lot of memorable games last year and this year, and both our games against St Helens have set the bar for performance in this competition,” added Smith.

“I’m privileged to be part of it and I think both teams can go home feeling like they’ve done good for the sport.