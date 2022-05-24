Rob Burrow’s award shortlisted book Too Many Reasons to Live out in paperback

Rob Burrow MBE won the Sporting Pride of Leeds award. Credit: Simon Dewhurst

Moving, tear-jerking and inspirational are words that perfectly sum up a sporting book which is due to be officially released as a paperback on Thursday .

‘Too Many Reasons to Live’ tells the story of Rugby League multi trophy-winning Leeds Rhinos legend Rob Burrow, whose life turned full circle when, in December 2019, he was diagnosed with motor neurone disease - a rare degenerative condition - and given a couple of years to live

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was only 37, not long retired and had three young children.

When he went public with the devastating news, the outpouring of affection and support was extraordinary. When it became clear that Rob was going to fight it all the way, sympathy turned to out-pouring of affection from at home and abroad.

It is a tale of a tiny kid who adored Rugby League and despite his diminutive frame ended up in the Leeds Hall of Fame.

It’s an account of a man who resolved to turn a terrible predicament into something positive - when he could have thrown the towel in.

It’s about the power of love, between Rob and his childhood sweetheart, Lindsey, and of friendship, between Rob and his faithful team mates.

The book was a number one bestseller in hardback when first released late last year but anyone wanting a paperback copy will find it available from any good bookshop priced at £9.99.