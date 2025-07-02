Robbie Fowler reveals the best player he's ever played with - it's Liverpool player but not Gerrard

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

During an event hosted by Hisense to celebrate the global technology brand’s partnership with the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, Robbie Fowler admitted he believes Steve McManaman, the versatile winger who appeared 364 times for Liverpool scoring 66 goals, was the best player he’s ever played with.

"He's not underrated but people ask me all the time about who was the best player I played with. I always mention Steven Gerrard, because of what he is and what he's done. But the best player I played with was Steve McManaman. Steve McManaman was brilliant and I can't speak highly enough of him. I know he's a big mate of mine, so there's a little bit of bias there. But look, he was an incredible player. And for any player to go and do what he did at Real Madrid and be one of the Galacticos and not look out of place will do for me. He was incredible."

The Liverpool legend also touched on VAR and that he thinks he would have scored even more if it existed during his career. He cited a game after returning to Liverpool for his second spell where he would have scored a hattrick if it wasn’t for three disallowed goals, two of which were incorrectly ruled out.

Hisense are the sponsor of VAR at the FIFA Club World Cup 2025, so when asked if he would have scored more or less if it existed during his career, he responded:

Josh Denzel interviews Robbie Fowler at Hisense Club World Cup event. Picture: Hisense

“I’m scoring more. When I resigned for Liverpool, I signed in January and scored six goals from February until the end of the season. But before I got my first goal in my second spell for Liverpool against Fulham, I actually scored three goals. One was a definite offside, but the other two should have counted – so I’m saying more, definitely.

Talking more about his goalscoring ability, Robbie Fowler also admitted: “I love tap ins. It sounds stupid but anyone on any given day can score from distance but I think if you’re continuously scoring goals from two, three or four yards I think that probably means you’re doing your job.”

“I was often called one of the most naturally talented players but it’s a bit of a bugbear of mine, because I worked hard at my game. I made it look natural because I had done so much work behind the scenes and maybe made it look easier.”

When asked about his time at Liverpool across two spells, Robbie said “Resigning for Liverpool was the best thing to happen to me in football. For my sins, I probably took Liverpool for granted - I never knew anything else. When you go to play for other clubs, you realise how big and special Liverpool is, so getting the chance to go back meant I appreciated it that little bit more.”

