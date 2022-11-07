Rugby League World Cup: Jodie Cunningham returns as England face undefeated Papua New Guinea
Two unbeaten sides go head-to-head in the final game in Pool A.
Jodie Cunningham of England and St Helens. Photo: Pat Elmont/Getty Images for Rugby League World Cup
England head coach Craig Richards has named his 19-strong squad for Wednesday’s final RLWC2021 Group A fixture against undefeated Papua New Guinea at Headingley Stadium, Leeds (KO 7.30pm).
Catlin Beevers, Jodie Cunningham, Grace Field, Amy Hardcastle and Zoe Harris are all included after missing Saturday’s match against Canada, as unbeaten England aim to top the group.
The match, which will be broadcast live on BBC2, is the first part of a Headingley double header featuring Canada versus Brazil at 5pm.
England squad
- 1. Tara Stanley
- 2. Caitlin Beevers
- 3. Fran Goldthorp
- 4. Amy Hardcastle
- 5. Leah Burke
- 6. Georgia Roche
- 7. Courtney Winfield-Hill
- 8. Grace Field
- 9. Tara Jones
- 11. Hollie Dodd
- 12. Emily Rudge (Captain)
- 13. Jodie Cunningham
- 15. Vicky Whitfield
- 17. Shona Hoyle
- 18. Olivia Wood
- 19. Paige Travis
- 21. Keara Bennett
- 22. Zoe Harris
- 23. Carrie Roberts