Rugby League World Cup: Samoa skipper Junior Paulo could miss England semi-final through suspension
The front-rower will be missing for the last-four clash unless a successful appeal is mounted.
Junior Paulo of Samoa leads the Siva Tau ahead of the game against Tonga. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC)
Samoa captain Junior Paulo is in danger of missing the Rugby League World Cup semi-final against England at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday after being given a one-match ban on Monday.
Paulo made contact with the face of David Fifita when he led with his forearm in a carry during Samoa’s 20-18 victory over Tonga on Sunday – a Grade A infringement in the eyes of the tournament’s match review panel.
The Parramatta Eels front-row will be missing for the last-four clash unless a successful appeal is mounted, with a Tuesday-morning deadline set for challenging the ruling.
Full-back and star of Samoa’s quarter-final victory Joseph Suaali’i, meanwhile, has escaped a ban and instead received a caution after he raised a knee in a tackle when collecting a high kick on Sunday.
Both players were placed on report after the respective incidents, but only Paulo will miss the tie at the Emirates Stadium as Samoa aim to reach their first-ever World Cup final and avenge their heavy defeat to England in the tournament opener.