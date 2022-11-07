The front-rower will be missing for the last-four clash unless a successful appeal is mounted.

Junior Paulo of Samoa leads the Siva Tau ahead of the game against Tonga. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images for RLWC)

Samoa captain Junior Paulo is in danger of missing the Rugby League World Cup semi-final against England at the Emirates Stadium on Saturday after being given a one-match ban on Monday.

Paulo made contact with the face of David Fifita when he led with his forearm in a carry during Samoa’s 20-18 victory over Tonga on Sunday – a Grade A infringement in the eyes of the tournament’s match review panel.

The Parramatta Eels front-row will be missing for the last-four clash unless a successful appeal is mounted, with a Tuesday-morning deadline set for challenging the ruling.

Full-back and star of Samoa’s quarter-final victory Joseph Suaali’i, meanwhile, has escaped a ban and instead received a caution after he raised a knee in a tackle when collecting a high kick on Sunday.