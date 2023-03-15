Rugby legend Jason Robinson makes bold claim about St Helens starlet Jack Welsby

‘Welsby seems to be the main young player in the British game right now.’

Jack Welsby, left with Alex Walmsley. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

Jack Welsby may have the Rugby League world at his feet but it’s a case of one step at a time for the versatile 21-year-old.

Every Tom, Dick and Harry have already hailed the son of Wigan as a future giant of the sport and even former legend of both codes, Jason Robinson, has compared him to other greats of yesteryear.

“Welsby has already achieved so much for a young man,” said Robinson, who pointed out that all the great players he played with and against during his career always played above their years in terms of their maturity, confidence and being able to back up their performances.

He told Rugby League Live: “Nothing seems to faze him and he seems to improve all the time as he has shown for St Helens, England during the World Cup, and in the recent World Club Challenge. I’m sure he will get better still and that’s great news for Saints, if not for the rest of Super League.

“Big teams produce special talents like a Jack Welsby and we have seen the production line at clubs such as Wigan and Leeds down the years.

"Welsby seems to be the main young player in the British game right now and, like I said, I’m sure he will only continue to get better. He’s playing in a great side who have won four Super League titles consecutively and the way they are dominating reminds me of the great Wigan side in the old days."

But ex-players like Jason must remember he has only featured in just under 90 games since making his Super League debut for St Helens against Hull FC in September 2018 and is still not the finished article by any stretch of the imagination.