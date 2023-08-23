Moses Mbye scored his first try for St Helens against Hull KR. Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

New boy Moses Mbye will be a key figure in an injury-hit St Helens side as they set their eyes on winning an unequalled fifth Grand Final triumph at Old Trafford later in the year.

The 30-year-old Australian, who is happy playing in a wide variety of positions, scored an early second-half try in the champions’ victory over Hull KR at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Friday - his first try for the club since countryman Joey Lussick announced his intention to move back home with immediate effect and he will bring much know-how to the group from his time at Wests Tigers and Canterbury Bankstown Bulldogs in the NRL.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Head coach Paul Wellens said: "I thought his performance against Hull KR was his best since joining the club a few games ago. He has vast experience of playing in big matches including State of Origin ties, and already he has shown in team meetings how infectious he can be as we move forward."

But he can expect a culture shock when he travels with the squad to Castleford Tigers on Friday to not only be confronted by opposition buzzing after their win over Wakefield Trinity, but raucous fans breathing down their necks in a tightly-packed arena.

Saints haven’t had the best of luck injury-wise this season with key players missing at various stages but four wins in succession have put a bounce in their step and they cannot be ruled out of reaching the top of the table before the play-offs get under way.

Wellens has named the same 21 players, who were declared for the previous week’s win over Hull KR, and also revealed that Konrad Hurrell had returned to training but not named in the initial squad.

Matty Lees will serve the final match of a suspension and should be available for the clash with strugglers Wakefield Trinity at Belle Vue a week later.