Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Sophie Ellis-Bextor eyed for Eurovision 2024
Prince Harry loses bid to challenge decision over UK security plans
TikToker, 18, arrested over viral prank’ videos
Wilko could close stores as firm in early stages of major shake-up
35,000+ incidents of sexual violence recorded in NHS England 2017-2022
Jet2, easyJet & Ryanair issue chickenpox warning

Saints through to knockout stage of Women’s Rugby League Challenge Cup

They topped their four-strong group after three successive wins.

By John Yates
Published 23rd May 2023, 10:44 BST
Jodie Cunningham of St Helens. Image: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty ImagesJodie Cunningham of St Helens. Image: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images
Jodie Cunningham of St Helens. Image: Charlotte Tattersall/Getty Images

Holders Saints are through to the knockout stage of the Women’s Rugby League Challenge Cup.

They topped their four-strong group after three successive wins and are now a few steps closer to earning a date at Wembley on Saturday, August 12.

The club’s latest victory came against neighbours Warrington Wolves on Sunday - and achieved on the back of a comprehensive 38-4 triumph at the Totally Wicked Stadium.

Most Popular

St Helens: Eboni Partington, Gracie Bradshaw, Naomi Williams, Luci McColm, Leah Burke, Zoe Harris, Amy Taylor, Chantelle Crowl, Tara Jones, Darcy Stott, Alyx Bridge, Emily Rudge, Jodie Cunningham.

  • Interchange: Faye Gaskin, Shona Hoyle, Vicky Whitfield, Pip Birchall.
  • Tries: Emily Rudge (6), Jodie Cunningham (18, 68), Leah Burke (43), Luci McColm (58), Shona Hoyle (63), Zoe Harris (72).
  • Conversions: Amy Taylor (5 /8).

Warrington: Michelle Davis, Abigail Johnston, Emily Baggaley, Sam Simpson, Georgia Sutherland, Lucy Eastwood, Charlize Magraw, Amy Daniels, Ellie Jelves, Abigail Latchford, Katie-May Williams, Kacy Haley, Georgia Westwood.

  • Interchange: Amy Boardman, Jessica Courtman, Lauren Roberts, Emily Downs.
  • Tries: Georgia Sutherland (34). Goals:Michelle Davis (0 /1).
  • Half-time: 10-4.
  • Full-time 38-4.
Related topics:NeighboursWarrington WolvesWembley