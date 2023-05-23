Holders Saints are through to the knockout stage of the Women’s Rugby League Challenge Cup.
They topped their four-strong group after three successive wins and are now a few steps closer to earning a date at Wembley on Saturday, August 12.
The club’s latest victory came against neighbours Warrington Wolves on Sunday - and achieved on the back of a comprehensive 38-4 triumph at the Totally Wicked Stadium.
St Helens: Eboni Partington, Gracie Bradshaw, Naomi Williams, Luci McColm, Leah Burke, Zoe Harris, Amy Taylor, Chantelle Crowl, Tara Jones, Darcy Stott, Alyx Bridge, Emily Rudge, Jodie Cunningham.
- Interchange: Faye Gaskin, Shona Hoyle, Vicky Whitfield, Pip Birchall.
- Tries: Emily Rudge (6), Jodie Cunningham (18, 68), Leah Burke (43), Luci McColm (58), Shona Hoyle (63), Zoe Harris (72).
- Conversions: Amy Taylor (5 /8).
Warrington: Michelle Davis, Abigail Johnston, Emily Baggaley, Sam Simpson, Georgia Sutherland, Lucy Eastwood, Charlize Magraw, Amy Daniels, Ellie Jelves, Abigail Latchford, Katie-May Williams, Kacy Haley, Georgia Westwood.
- Interchange: Amy Boardman, Jessica Courtman, Lauren Roberts, Emily Downs.
- Tries: Georgia Sutherland (34). Goals:Michelle Davis (0 /1).
- Half-time: 10-4.
- Full-time 38-4.