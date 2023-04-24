Register
Seven St Helens players withdraw from the England vs France squad

Head coach Shaun Wane has a host of problems to solve.

By John Yates
Published 24th Apr 2023, 16:00 BST

Seven St Helens players have withdrawn from the England international squad ahead of Saturday’s clash with France at the Halliwell Jones Stadium, Warrington.

Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, Jonny Lomax, Lewis Dodd, Matty Lees, Alex Walmsley and Morgan Knowles are understood to have stood down mostly due to injuries, leaving head coach Shaun Wane with a host of problems to solve.

Jack Welsby is the only St Helens player remaining in the squad but there are other notable players who will be marked absent, including Will Pryce, Harry Newman, Jordan Abdull, Chris Hill, Daryl Clark, Oliver Wilson, Mikolaj  Oledzki.

