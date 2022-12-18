Bully Boy cruises past Nathan Rafferty at Alexandra Palace.

Michael Smith put a consoling arm around vanquished rival Nathan Rafferty at the end of their Cazoo World Darts Championship second round showdown at the Alexandra Palace, London, on Friday night as if to say: “I know how you feel, lad, I’ve been there myself in the past.”

The 32-year-old St Helens master of the oche, who until a few weeks ago was still searching for his first major TV title since joining the pro ranks more than a decade ago, will have known how the 22-year-old up-and-coming Northern Irishman felt after being thumped 3-0 on the night and losing nine consecutive legs.

Smith, beaten by Peter Wright in last year’s final, is among the title favourites again this year and was too good for his young opponent, averaging 96.62 and landing three 180s to ease into the third round.