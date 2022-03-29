St Helens 88-0 British Army: ruthless and clinical from start to finish

Saints plundered no fewer than 17 tries, with nine different scorers.

The British Army were out gunned by triple champions St Helens in a second group stage match of the Betfred Women’s Challenge Cup at the Totally Wicked Stadium at the weekend.

Ruthless and clinical from start to finish, St Helens plundered no fewer than 17 tries and when the final hooter sounded the visitors breathed a sigh of relief!

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The hosts will face stiffer tests as the new season progresses but can only improve and that’s a warning to any other team wanting to take over their mantle.

Saints: Rebecca Rotheram, Leah Burke, Carrie Roberts, Amy Hardcastle, Danielle Bush, Beth Stott, Zoe Harris, Isabelle Rudge, Tara Jones, Chantelle Crowl, Naomi Williams, Paige Travis, Emily Rudge.

Substitutes: Alice Sandham, Philippa Birchall, Katie Mottershead, Eboni Partington.

Tries: Carrie Roberts (3, 6, 15, 48), Amy Hardcastle (9, 65), Naomi Williams (11, 56), Paige Travis (29, 34, 43), Tara Jones (36), Leah Burke (38), Danielle Bush (51), Katie Mottershead (70), Zoe Harris (76, 78)

Conversions: Zoe Harris (10/17)

British Army: Abby Eatock, Hannah Williams, Katie Price, Kaiya Glynn, Charlotte Hill, Ellie Raines, Jenna Greening, Phoebe Partington, Emily Carlisle, Matilda Butler, Zoe Watson, Elise Townsend, Emily White.