Michael Smith missed two match-winning darts before three-times world champion Van Gerwen stepped in.

Michael ‘Bully Boy’ Smith of England walks out before he competes against Michael ‘Mighty Mike’ van Gerwen of Netherlands. Photo: Dean Mouhtaropoulos/Getty Images

Michael Smith is still searching for his first overall win after seven rounds of the £1 million Cazoo Premier League of Darts and currently lies third from the bottom of the table on eight points.

The 31-year-old St Helens ace of the oche will be kicking himself following his failure to even clear the first hurdle in the eight-strong weekly money-spinning competition which runs until June.

Sign up to our LiverpoolWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith had his chances to topple three-times world champion Michael Van Gerwen to move into the semi-final of the Rotterdam event on Thursday night but after levelling the scores at five apiece, he missed two match-winning darts and Van Gerwen stepped in and moved into the semi-final and then the final itself where he lost 6-5 to Bradford’s Joe Cullen.

It was another bitter pill to swallow for Bully Boy who was more than a match for the Dutchman, having a vastly superior scoring average and hitting more 180s than his opponent without delivering the coupe-de-grace