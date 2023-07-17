Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Wimbledon 2023: Marketa Vondrousova wins women’s final
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary

‘Milestone’ - St Helens agree deal with Liverpool John Lennon Airport

Saints fans will have the chance to win return flights to wonderful locations.

By John Yates
Published 17th Jul 2023, 07:21 BST
St Helens head coach Paul Wellens holds up a shirt celebrating the partnership with Liverpool John Lennon Airport. Image: saintsrlfc.comSt Helens head coach Paul Wellens holds up a shirt celebrating the partnership with Liverpool John Lennon Airport. Image: saintsrlfc.com
St Helens head coach Paul Wellens holds up a shirt celebrating the partnership with Liverpool John Lennon Airport. Image: saintsrlfc.com

St Helens are on cloud nine after clinching a partnership deal with Liverpool John Lennon Airport.

The deal, which runs until the end of the season, will see the Merseyside airport as the proud sponsor of the World Club Challenge winners new half-time Crossbar Challenge, where St Helens members are given the chance to win return flights to wonderful locations.

Furthermore, their branding is proudly placed pitch-side, too, on the edge of the north stand next to the tunnel where the teams run out for kick-off.

Most Popular

Liverpool John Lennon Airport (LJLA) is one of the United Kingdom’s longest-established operational airports and has welcomed millions of passengers since officially opening on July 1,1933.

Director of aviation development at the airport, Paul Winfield, said: “This is a great opportunity, not only to partner Merseyside’s airport with Merseyside’s rugby club but to do so in a year where both are marking milestone anniversaries – as we celebrate our 90th birthday and Saints toast 150 years.

“It also allows us to better connect and communicate with the people of St Helens, many of whom travel from Liverpool John Lennon Airport.”

Saints general manager Dave Hutchinson added: "Everyone at Saints is delighted to welcome Liverpool John Lennon Airport to the club as an official partner.

“Merseyside’s airport teaming up with the Rugby League team in our region, with both celebrating anniversary years, this is a perfect matchup and we look forward to growing our relationship with the airport in the coming months.”

Related topics:North