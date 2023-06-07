Register
The charge did not come with a suspension, so why did Saints fight it?

By John Yates
Published 7th Jun 2023, 10:50 BST
Grade B high tackle: £250 fine.

St Helens prop forward Alex Walmsley has successfully appealed against a charge for a Grade B high tackle against Huddersfield Giants during the Magic Weekend.

The charge did not come with a ban, but the successful appeal means the 33-year-old keeps his record clean and means he is less likely to get a long ban later in the season for cumulative offences.

Tuesday night’s decision by the RL  Operation Rules Panel to Walmsley’s not guilty plea means that the England international will not have a £250 fine imposed.

Saints will be back in action on Friday night when they entertain arch-rivals Wigan Warriors.

