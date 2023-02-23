St Helens and Castleford to play first Super League Inclusion Fixture

The event will shine a light on Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL).

Betfred Super League clubs are hosting ‘Inclusion Fixtures’ in 2023 – beginning with the Castleford Tigers-St Helens clash at the Mend-a-Hose Jungle on Sunday.

These fixtures, under the banner of RL Together, offer clubs the opportunity to showcase the development work they do both internally and in the wider community, where collectively they are strengthening foundations and making new connections with diverse groups and individuals.

The hosts will use the occasion to shine a light on Physical Disability Rugby League (PDRL), which grabbed the limelight last autumn when England defeated New Zealand to win the inaugural World Cup.

Castleford’s Nick Kennedy said: “PDRL has changed my life completely. I struggled with my mental and physical health after I lost an arm in a motoring accident.”

Rimla Akhtar, chairperson of Rugby League’s game-wide Inclusion Board, explained: “We continue to be resolutely committed to tackling discrimination in sport and in society.

“Clubs have been asked to nominate an inclusion fixture in line with Rugby League’s TACKLE IT goals of tackling discrimination and breaking down any barriers.

“I’m delighted that Castleford Tigers are the first club to deliver an inclusion fixture this season and the whole board wishes them well. By becoming even more inclusive, Rugby League will be a stronger sport – one that is truly representative of all its communities.”

Supporters at all games are encouraged to report any discriminatory or abusive language to their nearest steward.