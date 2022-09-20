St Helens appeal Morgan Knowles ban for Grand Final against Leeds Rhinos

The loose forward was sin-binned for a tackle in the semi-final win over Salford.

St Helens' Morgan Knowles. Picture by Ed Sykes/SWpix.com.

St Helens are set to appeal against a two-match ban imposed on loose forward Morgan Knowles by the RL Disciplinary Panel, but if rejected will lead to the 25-year-old Cumbrian missing the Grand Final against Leeds Rhinos at Old Trafford on Saturday night.

Knowles was sin-binned during the defending champions’ 17-12 semi-final play-off victory over Salford Red Devils at the Totally Wicked Stadium on Saturday for an alleged Grade B dangerous tackle after appearing to twist the arm of stand-off Chris Atkin.

Match review minutes explained that it was illegal for a defender to use any part of his body forcefully to twist, bend, or otherwise apply pressure to the limb or limbs of an opponent in a way which involves an unacceptable risk of injury.

Commenting on the incident only minutes after St Helens had moved into their fourth final on the trot, head coach Kristian Woolf said: “I’d be absolutely flabbergasted if that was a ban. I can’t really see what was dangerous in that.

“We’ve put things in place for dangerous play and I support that, but I can’t see what’s dangerous in that tackle so I’d be extremely surprised to see a ban.”