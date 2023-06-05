St Helens completely outplayed Huddersfield in Newcastle. (Photo: Paul Currie/SWpix.com)

Mesmeric Saints sent a spine-chilling warning to the rest of Super League at the aptly named Magic Weekend on Sunday.

The champions produced arguably their most polished and sparkling performance of the season, particularly in a breath-taking and ruthlessly efficient second half display when their football bubbled like a freshly-opened bottle of vintage champagne.

Paul Wellens’ side, who had made an inauspicious and below-par start to the 2023 campaign, looked to be heading for defeat when they conceded an early opening try, scored by their former centre Kevin Naiqama.

But speedy winger Tommy Makinson spearheaded the comeback by claiming four tries and landing six goals and at the same time setting a new individual record number of points at a Magic Weekend fixture.

"We wanted to get a positive result and show everyone that we are in for a good back half to the regular season," said Makinson, who was playing his 301st game for the club where he has amassed a total of 1,235 points since 2011.

Head coach Paul Wellens said: "What we want to do is continue to be successful. We know what we’ve already achieved which is special but why can’t we make it more special?

"We won’t get carried away and talk about winning titles but if we maintain the form we showed against the Giants, we will have every chance of putting ourselves in the big games once more."

St Helens celebrate Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook's try. (Photo: Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com)

He added: "If I am totally honest, the way we trained on Thursday and Saturday morning, I sensed we had a performance like this coming.

"Ultimately, you have to go there and make it happen and I thought the players were incredible today. I wouldn’t say it is a warning but it is a sign we are a team determined for more success."

Victory cemented Saints in sixth spot in the league table - just four points adrift of leaders Catalans Dragons - and with a crucial game in hand on the majority of their rivals are now moving to within touching distance of the early pacesetters in what so far has been a topsy-turvy season for most clubs.

