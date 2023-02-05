Frayssinous will remain in charge of the French national team until at least the end of 2023.

St Helens assistant coach Laurent Frayssinous will continue as boss of the French national team - and he has the full backing of Saints’ chief executive Mike Rush and head coach Paul Wellens.

"I talked to Paul and Mike and they pushed me to keep the job and stay with the French team," said the 45-year old former Catalans Dragons player.

Frayssinous, who is the new second-in-command to Wello at the Totally Wicked Stadium, said: "Obviously, I keep learning every day with the boss and the coaching staff.

"Saints are a well organised club which means that I can bring some of the technical stuff to the French team and vice versa and I look at it as a good opportunity.

“It’s a win-win for everybody and at the same time, I was amazed and positively surprised with the way Wello and Rushy wanted me to, not only keep the job, but for the French team to do well and they think I’m the right person for it.”

He added: "I am delighted to continue the adventure with the XIII of France and I would like to thank president Luc Lacoste, the steering committee as well as Gilles Dumas (a French RL coach) for the confidence they place in me for this coach position.

“The staff as a whole will continue to work hard to allow the French team to rise to the world rank with the focus on the World Cup which will take place with us. We are going to start a new cycle with the same determination and the same values that characterise the France group.”

As he approaches the end of his first pre-season and the start of his first campaign with St Helens, Frayssinous has been made to feel very welcome and was touched to receive the backing of the club to continue his work with his home nation.

The French Rugby League Federation chairman, Luc Lacoste added: “We are proud to continue with Laurent and to be able to sustainably improve our French teams, with the aim of seeing good progress at the next European Championship.

“I have devoted a large part of my energy, in this year 2022, to doing everything possible to continue to convince national and international authorities in particular, to make France the country of renewal of (rugby league).