St Helens blast anti-social behaviour by ‘a small selection’ of supporters

There is concern around pyrotechnics and flares.

St Helens have issued a statement urging all their fans to behave impeccably in supporting the club but admit there remains a minority who ‘continue to act in an anti-social manner and put the safety of fellow supporters at risk, particularly concerning pyrotechnics and flares.’

The statement reads: “Pyrotechnics are strictly prohibited under both rugby and football ground regulations. They can burn at an extraordinary heat and cause serious injuries to those who carry them and fellow spectators. Not to mention the damage they can cause to the playing surface – costing the club thousands of pounds.

“We’ve taken preventative actions at home games this season with added stewarding and ‘sniffer’ dogs patrolling the stadium. However, a small selection of supporters continue to cause issues on our visits to opposing Super League stadia.

“This was again evident in Thursday evening’s victory over Warrington Wolves as a pyrotechnic was thrown onto the field. Alcohol was also thrown at a Warrington player. Both instances are simply not acceptable, and these actions do not reflect the culture of our club.

“It is not the first time the throwing of objects has been highlighted to us. These are mindless actions involving a small minority of our St Helens fans and is not acceptable.

“The club continues to work with the relevant authorities to ensure those responsible for such disorder are held to account for their actions. These irresponsible people will be issued with life bans and could also be subject to a police [email protected]