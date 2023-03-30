Jonny Lomax could make his 300th appearance for his one and only senior club.

St Helens star Morgan Knowles.

Centre Mark Percival and Cumbrian powerhouse forward Morgan Knowles return to St Helens’ 21-man squad for Friday’s home match against bottom of the table Wakefield Trinity (kick-off 8pm).

Both are expected to make the starting line-up as the defending champions seek their fourth win of the league season.

Percival missed last week’s game at Huddersfield due to a niggling injury, while on the same night Knowles was serving a one-match ban.

But they will be without Sione Mata’utia due to head injury protocols which may open the door for one of Saints’ rookies, like George Delaney, being called up for first team action.

Friday will be a milestone moment for Jonny Lomax, who makes his 300th appearance for his one and only senior club.

Since making his debut in 2009, he has helped Saints to win five Grand Finals, four League Leaders’ Shields, one Challenge Cup, and the World Club Challenge earlier this year.