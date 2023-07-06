Paul Wellens

Teenager George Delaney is already catching the eye at the Totally Wicked Stadium this season despite being a fledgling as far as first team appearances are concerned.

Saints 19-year-old local born forward, who made his senior debut against Castleford Tigers last year, will be hoping to at least be among the substitutes when the defending champions face their fellow title chasers Warrington Wolves at the Halliwell Jones Stadium on Friday night.

Paul Wellens’ boys won the home fixture 28-6 on April 20 at a time the Wire were riding high in the Super League table and the boss will be demanding a similar all-round performance from his players.

It’s also a chance for Delaney to ‘work his way into the first team squad on a regular bases’ according to Wellens, who added: "He is a prime example of a player who wants to make a success of his career.

"The lad works hard in training and shows great enthusiasm and maturity and while not always in the squad comes to me weekly to see how he can improve his game."

The boss also made it clear that there were other young players with the potential to make the first team squad but he was not naming names and giving them false hopes, insisting it can only be achieved by hard work and commitment.

"They must make it impossible for us not to give them an opportunity if they deserve it," said the head coach.

Playmaker George Williams returns to the Warrington Wolves 21-man squad for Friday’ night’s encounter. It’s a major boost for the Wire who have missed the on-field influence of the former Wigan and Canberra Raiders half back for the last two fixtures due to a hamstring injury which seems to be plaguing the sport this season.

1. Jack Welsby, 3. Will Hopoate, 4. Mark Percival, 5. Jon Bennison, 6. Jonny Lomax, 7. Lewis Dodd, 8. Alex Walmsley, 9. James Roby, 10. Matty Lees, 11. Sione Mata’utia, 13. Morgan Knowles, 14. Joey Lussick, 15. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 17. Agnatius Paasi, 19. James Bell, 21. Ben Davies,22. Sam Royle, 23. Konrad Hurrell, 24. Lewis Baxter, 25. Tee Ritson, 30. George Delaney. Warrington squad: Matty Ashton, Joe Bullock, Daryl Clark, Ben Currie, Josh Drinkwater, Gil Dudson, Matt Duffy, Lucas Green, Adam Holroyd, Peter Mata’utia, Greg Minikin, Joe Philbin, Stefan Ratchford, Matty Russell, Josh Thewlis, Luke Thomas, Paul Vaughan, Danny Walker, Tom Whitehead, George Williams, Connor Wrench.

