It was reported in Australia that Saints’ head coach had been offered a four-year contract by The Dolphins.

Kristian Woolf, St Helens head coach. (Picture: SWPix.com)

Kristian Woolf’s future is still in the melting pot and the St Helens head coach insisted reports suggesting he had reached a deal to return to Australia and join new NRL club The Dolphins were not correct at this moment in time.

Questioned for the umpteenth time in the past month by the media on a subject he must be fed up of answering, the 47-year-old told Saints’ weekly press conference: “There’s no update, I’m sorry.

“Nothing has changed there at all from my situation, it’s the same as when I was asked last week and the week before.

“My situation hasn’t changed at all, so any reports saying things are confirmed are not correct at the moment.”

The Queenslander went on: “When I know what I’m doing, and that certainly needs sorting out in the near future, certainly in the next couple of weeks, but when I know what I’m doing I’ll certainly comment on that a little bit more.”

He added: “I’ve obviously had plenty of discussions with St Helens in particular. I’m not going to go into who I might or might not have spoken to in Australia, or that kind of thing. It’s not really relevant.

“First and foremost, what I need to sort out is whether it’s staying in England, and if it’s staying in England, then it’s obviously not anywhere other than St Helens. That wouldn’t even be a consideration.

“Or whether, for different circumstances, it’s time to go back to Australia. If we decide that might be the case, then I’d worry about where that might be.