St Helens boss Paul Wellens gives clear response to Lewis Dodd NRL speculation

“I have had a chat with Lewis.”

By John Yates
Published 18th Apr 2023, 15:12 BST
Updated 18th Apr 2023, 18:00 BST

Speculation is growing almost on a weekly basis that St Helens talented half back Lewis Dodd will be seeking a move to Australia’s NRL in the near future but boss Paul Wellens insists he doesn’t pay too much attention to media talk.

Wellens told Saint’s TV: "Lewis is our player in 2023 and 2024 and my job here as a coach is to improve, not just him, but all of our players for as long as they are here. The speculation is what it is and you can never ask for that to just go away and then that will happen.

“What is important is for us as a team and Lewis as a player is to continue to work hard and keep performing well and the rest of everything else takes care of itself off the back of that.

“He is obviously a fantastic player who we hold in the highest regard and one that we’d love to be here for many years to come. Those situations take care of themselves down the track.”

Wellens said: “I have had a chat with Lewis – and with other players in different circumstances – and what I want to do is help Lewis to perform, like I do every player.

“Can it be a little bit unsettling at times? Each individual reacts differently to those situations but the speculation is there and we can’t do anything about that.”

