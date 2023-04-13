Paul Wellens

Fans’ comments on social media and other outlets about St Helens stuttering start to the 2023 Super League season could be the inspiration needed to lift the defending champions to a record-breaking fifth title on the trot.

This is the firm belief of head coach Paul Wellens, who has overseen seven league matches so far, winning four and losing three.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“No one seems to want us to win the trophy - we are out there on our own,” said Wellens. “We came into the season with people not wanting us to do well. It is a fact of life and something we have to deal with.

“Hopefully, it will also galvanise us as a team, feed off it, and remain strong in moments of adversity.”

This will be put to the test on Friday when Saints travel to fourth in the table Hull KR - a match which will not be screened live by Sky TV.

Advertisement