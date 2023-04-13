Register
St Helens can ‘feed off’ fan comments on social media and use them to fuel title tilt, says boss Paul Wellens

Saints travel to fourth in the table Hull KR on Friday.

By John Yates
Published 13th Apr 2023, 11:07 BST
Updated 13th Apr 2023, 11:07 BST
Paul Wellens
Paul Wellens

Fans’ comments on social media and other outlets about St Helens stuttering start to the 2023 Super League season could be the inspiration needed to lift the defending champions to a record-breaking fifth title on the trot.

This is the firm belief of head coach Paul Wellens, who has overseen seven league matches so far, winning four and losing three.

“No one seems to want us to win the trophy - we are out there on our own,” said Wellens. “We came into the season with people not wanting us to do well. It is a fact of life and something we have to deal with.

Most Popular

“Hopefully, it will also galvanise us as a team, feed off it, and remain strong in moments of adversity.”

This will be put to the test on Friday when Saints travel to fourth in the table Hull KR - a match which will not be screened live by Sky TV.

