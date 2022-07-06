St Helens centre Josh Simm joins Hull FC on rolling loan deal

Josh Simm. PIcture: SWpix

Centre Josh Simm - the grandson of former Saints’ trophy winning full back the late Geoff Pimblett - is on his way to Super League rivals Hull FC.

Simm, 21, joins initially on loan for two weeks, with the deal reviewed on a week-by-week basis.

St Helens head coach Kristian Woolf said: “Josh is a talented young player who needs some time to develop and gain more Super League experience. He is not getting that with us so it is a good move for him to join Hull FC."

Simm scored 29 times in just 25 games for the Academy in 2018 and 30 tries in 20 appearances a year later before his form was rewarded as he made his first team debut at centre against London Broncos on July 21, 2019.